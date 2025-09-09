Royal family opens online Book of Condolences for Duchess of Kent

The British royal family has launched an online Book of Condolences allowing the public to pay their condolences to the family of Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, who died Thursday at age 92.

The duchess, the wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent passed away peacefully at Kensington Palace, surrounded by family, the palace said.

Born Katharine Worsley in 1933, she married the duke in 1961 and became known for her low-key royal duties, including presenting trophies at Wimbledon for decades and famously consoling runner-up Jana Novotna in tears after the 1993 women's final.

On Tuesday, the royal family's official social media accounts directed followers to the website, where users can submit personal messages to the duke and their three children.

The duchess, who converted to Roman Catholicism in 1994, the first royal to do so since the 17th century, retired from public duties in 2002 and taught music incognito at a Hull primary school.

Flags flew at half-mast over royal residences, and a period of mourning was declared.

Her funeral, the first Catholic service for a royal in modern history, is set for Sept. 16 at Westminster Cathedral.







