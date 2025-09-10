 
Eleen Bukhari
September 10, 2025

Prince William is tired of Prince Harry ‘headline' hungry behaviour 

Prince William feels there are thin chances of reconciliation with Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales, who will reportedly not be a part of peace efforts between Harry and their father, King Charles, understands his brother’s priorities are not right.

A source tells Mirror: “William feels Harry has repeatedly chosen public exposure over private resolution and that the Royal Familycan’t keep being dragged into the headlines every time there’s a new contract to promote."

They added: “The issue with Harry, as well as Meghan, is one of trust. Ever since moving to North America, they have eroded all confidence in their ability to keep things or their criticisms private. For there to be any chance of moving forward, that trust has to be rebuilt, and Team Sussex knows the onus is on them.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

