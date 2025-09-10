Prince Harry red marked for ‘hypocrisy' with UK public 

 
Prince Harry is craving for public affection, says an expert

Eleen Bukhari
September 10, 2025

Prince Harry is called out for posing alongside fans in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently fly in the his homeland and attended the WellChild Awards on Monday, was spotted outside a recording studio in Nottingham, appeasing his admirers with a bunch of fan photos.

Speaking about Harry’s alleged ‘hypocrisy’ and cries for security, royal expert Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: "He’s so hypocritical about all these things.”

"But the nice thing is to see him doing something someone else instead of for himself for once."

He added: "His whole sort of thing about suing the Home Office for blanket security is ridiculous. He would be protected anyway within the ring if he attended joint events here.

"He would be protected, if he was in any danger, but he cannot have 365 day protection at vast expense from the taxpayer when he’s not even in the country,” he noted.

"But I’m sure he’s perfectly safe and he'll make it back to California in one piece,” the expert opined.

