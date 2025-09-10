Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple steps into modeling spotlight: 'So excited'

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple dubs herself 'new Miss self-portrait'

Gwyneth Paltrow and ex Chris Martin's daughter, Apple is making her way into the world of fashion as she fronts her first-ever campaign.

The 21-year-old, who kicked off her career in 2023 with Chanel's haute couture show, has become the face of the latest campaign of a fashion house named self-portrait.

The London-based fashion house announced its collaboration with Apple Martin as "new Miss self-portrait" on September 9, on Instagram with a casual video of the budding model.

In the post uploaded to self-portrait's social media account, Apple shared that she is excited for her gig.

"It is me, miss Apple Blythe Alison Martin, coming to you from the floor in a gorg self-portrait little baby tee and these cute ass earrings," Apple said in the clip,

Expressing her excitement for the project, she gushed, "And I'm so excited to be the new Miss self-portrait and for the campaign to come out."

In a separate post the fashion house warmly welcomed Apple for their collaboration. "Welcome to the family @applemartin."

For the unversed, the fashion house, which was founded in 2013 in the U.K. by Malaysian founder and designer Han Chong, had collaborated with A list celebrities in the past including, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, Paris Hilton, Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, Michelle Obama, Cynthia Erivo and many more.

In an interview with Interview Magazine back in April, the young model opened up about the online backlash she faced after her Chanel gig in 2023.

"Then I quickly realized why everybody has always said, 'Don’t do it,' because even if you see a million positive things, there can be one thing that absolutely wrecks you," she told the publisher at the time.

Apple went on to say, "So, I’ve stopped now and I avoid it like the plague, because I know myself and I know that if I see stuff that isn’t true and that’s really upsetting to me, I’m going to be like, 'Oh my god, I should never go out in public again.'"

"All I can do is just be the best that I can be and be with the people I love and not read random, crazy conspiracies," she added.