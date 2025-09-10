 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston brings beau Jim Curtis to 'The Morning Show' premiere

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis make their first joint appearance

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

Jennifer Aniston gets support from Jim Curtis on her big night
Jennifer Aniston gets support from Jim Curtis on her big night

Jennifer Aniston turned heads at the premiere of The Morning Show season 4 in New York City.

On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, the Friends alum had a special guest by her side.

Aniston, who is reportedly dating hypnotist Jim Curtis, brought her new boyfriend to the red carpet.

While Aniston posed in a stunning black dress with her co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass.

Curtis was there to support her girlfriend on the big night. He was dressed in a casual all-black look, smiling from the sidelines of the red carpet.

Notably, this marks Aniston and Curtis' first public appearance together since the rumours about them dating in July 2025.

At the time an insider confirmed to People Magazine that the two were dating. "They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work."

"He's very different from anyone she's dated before," the insider noted.

It is worth mentioning that Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' joint appearance at The Morning Show premiere appeared to soft-launch their romance.

Selena Gomez says timing was key in love story with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez says timing was key in love story with Benny Blanco
Brooklyn Beckham planning next career move with Nicola Peltz's help: Source
Brooklyn Beckham planning next career move with Nicola Peltz's help: Source
Selena Gomez admits she's 'sensitive' to weight criticism ahead of wedding
Selena Gomez admits she's 'sensitive' to weight criticism ahead of wedding
Here's how Jessica Simpson managed to defy age with fresh look at 'VMAs'
Here's how Jessica Simpson managed to defy age with fresh look at 'VMAs'
Selena Gomez stunned by what Benny Blanco loves in their house
Selena Gomez stunned by what Benny Blanco loves in their house
Rosie O'Donnell reflects on ending friendship with Ellen DeGeneres
Rosie O'Donnell reflects on ending friendship with Ellen DeGeneres
Cardi B shares playful insights on kids as she reveals plans for bigger family
Cardi B shares playful insights on kids as she reveals plans for bigger family
Ian Somerhalder reveals what he actually thinks of 'Delena' romance from 'TVD'
Ian Somerhalder reveals what he actually thinks of 'Delena' romance from 'TVD'