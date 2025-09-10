Jennifer Aniston brings beau Jim Curtis to 'The Morning Show' premiere

Jennifer Aniston gets support from Jim Curtis on her big night

Jennifer Aniston turned heads at the premiere of The Morning Show season 4 in New York City.

On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, the Friends alum had a special guest by her side.

Aniston, who is reportedly dating hypnotist Jim Curtis, brought her new boyfriend to the red carpet.

While Aniston posed in a stunning black dress with her co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass.

Curtis was there to support her girlfriend on the big night. He was dressed in a casual all-black look, smiling from the sidelines of the red carpet.

Notably, this marks Aniston and Curtis' first public appearance together since the rumours about them dating in July 2025.

At the time an insider confirmed to People Magazine that the two were dating. "They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work."

"He's very different from anyone she's dated before," the insider noted.

It is worth mentioning that Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' joint appearance at The Morning Show premiere appeared to soft-launch their romance.