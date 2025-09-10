Prince William, Kate warned: ‘George, Charlotte, Louis are facing a big stresser'

Prince William and Kate Middleton reminded their children are going to face something big

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just been handed warning about a significant stresser that risks effecting all three of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis.

Child and adolescent therapist Laura Gwilt from Swift Psychology, is the expert in question that delivered this warning.

While speaking to Hello! she was quoted saying, “moving is a significant stressor for children because it disrupts routines and predictability.”

For those unversed, the Wales’ are slated to move into Forest Lodge, a gothic style eight-bedroom Grade II, Georgian property that is inside 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park.

“Research shows that even a single move in childhood can increase emotional stress, with effects like irritability, clinginess, or difficulty sleeping,” she even warned.

But to the expert, “these are normal adjustment responses to losing a familiar environment.” Even so especially for children like the Wales’ “consistency in school, mealtimes, and family rituals will be especially protective. With their lives already under public attention, keeping routines stable at home can provide a much-needed sense of security and normality.”

“Children respond to moving differently depending on their developmental stage. Younger children may regress temporarily - becoming more dependent, struggling with separation, or showing behavioural changes.”

Whereas “older children and adolescents may resist, displaying irritability, withdrawal, or reluctance to engage in the new environment…”

A big thing she warns is that, “George, as the eldest, may feel the pressure of adapting quickly, while Charlotte and Louis may display more overt dependency.”

That is why before concluding she urged Kate and William as to “support adjustment by naming and validating these feelings rather than minimising them, which helps children feel understood and able to cope.”