Sterling K. Brown reveals his plans for the 2025 Emmys and his surgery

Sterling K. Brown talks surgery, postponement and 2025 Emmys

Sterling K. Brown seems to want nothing more than to attend the 2025 Emmys, even if it means postponing his own surgery.

For those unversed, the actor suffered a tear in his Achilles tendon, and while explaining the moment where it happened, he told his fans in a video on Instagram, that it “felt like somebody stomped on the back of [his] heel.”

He however did clarify that nothing “super dangerous” was going on when it happened. That is why, when the issue happened he recalls thinking someone had bumped into him, and was expecting an apology. But he found out no one had been close enough to manage that.

He even slipped in a little joke at his own expense and said, “the injuries where nobody touches you are usually, probably the most serious ones.”

“So, [I] gotta have surgery. Gonna do it after the Emmys so I can motivate myself and go and try to celebrate with my cast and the producers of Paradise because we got recognized.”

Check it out Below:



