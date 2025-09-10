Everything to know about Derek Dixon-Tyler Perry's $260 million lawsuit

Derek Dixon's sexual assault lawsuit against Tyler Perry escalates

Derek Dixon's sexual assault lawsuit against Tyler Perry has escalated with a response from the filmmaker.

It all began with Dixon accusing Perry of sexual battery, sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, retaliation and more in $260 million lawsuit in July.

The Lawsuit

In the lawsuit, Dixon alleges that Perry, 55, created a "coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic" while Dixon starred in Perry’s shows The Oval and Ruthless.

Dixon claims that Perry promised to elevate his career, including casting him in roles and producing his pilot, but instead subjected him to sexual harassment, assault, and battery when Dixon did not entertain Perry's advances.

Dixon’s Claims

Dixon claims that he first met Perry in September 2019 in Atlanta. Over the next few months, Perry allegedly sent Dixon suggestive texts while offering to help him with his career.

Dixon claims that in November 2019, Perry gave him a small role on Ruthless and sexually assaulted him at Perry's home in January 2020. In February 2020, Dixon was offered a series regular role on The Oval.

According to Dixon, Perry groped him after filming The Oval and again during a cast trip to the Bahamas in October 2020. Dixon also claims he suffered severe stress, insomnia, and physical symptoms due to the alleged harassment, which led him to seek medical help in December 2020.

Later in June 2021, Dixon alleges, Perry sexually assaulted him again while discussing a pilot for a show called Losing It. Dixon claims this harassment continued until he moved to California in January 2023 to distance himself from Perry.

The Lawsuit Amount

During his first televised interview since filing the lawsuit, Dixon explained the $260 million in damages. He told ABC News that the amount shows the career and income he lost as well as the emotional toll the alleged abuse took on him.

He also claimed that the multi-million lawsuit is to discourage similar behaviour by powerful figures.

Perry’s Response

In response, Tyler Perry’s attorney, Matthew Boyd, has rubbished all the allegations, calling them "fabricated" and accusing Dixon of trying to “set up a scam.” Boyd added that Perry would not be "shaken down" and is confident the claims will fail.

"This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail," the lawyer told People Magazine.