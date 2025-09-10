Glen Powell gets honest about key Marvel star impact in Hollywood

Glen Powell reflects on Chris Pratt's Marvel role

Chris Pratt plays Star Lord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which, in Glen Powell's opinion, has changed the view in Hollywood on how men can lead superhero movies.



In an interview with GQ, he says, "I remember when Chris Pratt broke out in Guardians of the Galaxy."

There were previously stars such as Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson who played brooding or dark heroes, Glen says.

"There’s no doubt it really helped – not being brooding or dark. Like, I’m not Christian Bale. Christian Bale has a gravitas and a weight, and Pattinson had his thing."

But Chris as Peter Quill, the Anyone But You actor, says, "When Pratt kind of appeared on the scene where he was doing things that were a little more silly and buoyant, that’s where I feel most at home."

"And that’s where I feel like I had a gear that is a necessary flavor in terms of Hollywood, and not a gear that a lot of guys can play," he shares.

Elsewhere in the interview, Glen recalls some advice his Top Gun co-star Tom Cruise gave him about dealing with rockier parts of stardom.

“[Tom] basically said, ‘Hey, it’s going to get really, really loud. It’s your job to just turn the volume down."

He remembers, "Just remember you have your hand on that switch. You have your hand on the ability to turn up that noise or turn it down.’"

"And really just turning down the noise and trusting your own gut has been a real godsend for me," Glen concludes.