Ed Sheeran shares exciting update about his album 'Rewind'

Ed Sheeran reveals his follow-up to album 'Play' almost ready

Ed Sheeran has dished on exciting news about his follow up new album, Play.

During an interview with The Sun, the 34-year-old singer candidly talked about the experience of recording his eighth album.

Referring to the upcoming album, Play, he said, “I made Play and Rewind at the same time and we finished Play first because it felt like the most exciting one."

Revealing rare detail about another album, Sheeran continued, "So Rewind is I’d say two months off being totally locked and loaded and ready to go."

“They’re very much like twin albums. But one lent more into Indian culture and one lent more into nostalgia. So they veered off in different directions," he explained.

Sharing each song of the album has a purpose, the English singer noted, “With each album you have the songs you think are the singles and then in the gaps, basically you have to do purposeful songs rather than having ten singles."

Before concluding, the Perfect singer shared, "You do a song like Azizam and a song like Sapphire, but then a song like Old Phone and a Little More. I feel like they give the album a journey and purpose rather than it just being bangers.”

For those unversed, in March 2025, the singer confirmed that his upcoming album will be followed by Pause, Rewind, Fast Forward, and Stop, forming a five-album series based on a playback theme.

Ed Sheeran's eight album, Play, is set to be released on September 12, 2025.