Prince Harry returns to UK with no intention to meet King Charles

Real reason Prince Harry is back in UK is not about King Charles

Prince Harry has returned to the UK with no intention of meeting with King Charles despite rumours.

According to a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex returned for a very different reason and it has nothing to do with the royal family.

The Express’ royal editor Emily Ferguson claimed that Harry’s real goal is to reconnect with the British public and quietly rebuild his image.

Despite his past criticism of the royal institution and legal battles over security, he is believed to be softening his stance and open to more frequent visits.

She noted that the Duke’s schedule closely resembles the royal duties he left behind five years ago.

“While everyone is concerned with the possibility of a meeting with the King during his highly publicised UK return, it’s easy to forget the real purpose of his visit: rebuilding bridges with the British public,” Ferguson penned.

She continued, “Harry is clearly trying to renew his commitment to his home country, and sources say he’s keen to return on a more regular basis.

“He has realised he went too far with his crusade against the Home Office over his security arrangements and wants to paper over the cracks of the past.

Ferguson further noted how Harry’s trip appears to be a “royal tour in all but name and appears and feels like his engagements of old.”

“His visit has echoes of his former life and sends a confused message about what his role now is, especially after the path he has taken over the past five years.”