'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet marries Lindsay Schweitzer

Stonestreet and Schweitzer got engaged in 2021 after being together since 2017

September 10, 2025

Eric Stonestreet has announced marriage to longtime girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer.

The couple, who have been together since 2017, got married on September 8, a date that falls between their birthdays.

Stonestreet shared the happy news on Tuesday with photos from the ceremony, captioned, "It's my birthday and guess what I got."

For the big day, Stonestreet put on a fitted navy suit and a blue tie while the bride exuded grace in a satin gown with crystal belt detailing.

The couple exchanged vows at their dream home in Kansas City, Mo., and shared their first dance to live music from several musicians with acoustic guitars.

Cngratulations were in order from friends and colleagues, including Stonestreet's onscreen husband from Modern Family, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

"Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I'm so happy for you!!!!" Ferguson commented under the post.

Ferguson’s husband, Justin Mikita, also congratulated the couple with a simple "Congrats!" Actress Octavia Spencer joined in with, "Congratulations! So happy for you both."

Stonestreet and Schweitzer got engaged in 2021 after years of dating.

