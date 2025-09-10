Sir Paul McCartney revives Wings legacy with THIS move

Sir Paul McCartney aims to revive Wings legacy

Sir Paul McCartney just found a way to revive the legacy of Wings.

He has invited fans to rediscover the legacy of his iconic post-Beatles band, with the release of the self-titled definitive anthology.

Overseen by the legendary musician himself, the collection would celebrate Wings’ growth from experimentation to global superstardom, with a musical and visual journey.

Available in different attractively designed editions on November 7, WINGS will cater to every level of fandom - from the 3LP Limited Edition Color Vinyl set featuring remastered tracks and rare imagery, to streamlined 1CD and 1LP versions ideal for newcomers who want to get into McCartney’s story post Beatles.

Additionally, Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell of Hipgnosis - the iconic design studio behind seven Wings albums, has returned to collaborate with McCartney on the artwork of the anthology.

WINGS would include hit tracks like Band on the Run, Live and Let Die, Jet, Let ’Em In, My Love, Listen to What the Man Said, Silly Love Songs, and With a Little Luck.

The anthology would also focus on Wings’ genre-switching expertise with tracks that belong to pop, folk, reggae, soul as well as experimental rock with songs like C Moon, Arrow Through Me, Wild Life, and Goodnight Tonight.

It is pertinent to mention that Paul McCartney and Wings or simply Wings, was formed in 1971, with Linda McCartney and Denny Laine.

What began as a post-Beatles experiment, went on to sell 22 million album worldwide and graced the world with chart-topping hits like Mull of Kintyre - which became the UK’s biggest-selling single of all time.