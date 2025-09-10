Prince Harry friends make shocking revelations about the Duke

Prince Harry’s friends reveal emotional shift as Duke longs for home

Prince Harry’s friend have made a shocking revelations about the Duke of Sussex as he makes the most of his rare visit to the UK.

According to the Duke’s pals, Harry is becoming increasingly homesick after five years in California and wants to return to his country.

A long-time friend even claimed that Harry, known as "Spike" among his old schoolmates, has been reaching out more often.

They revealed that the Duke sends them heartfelt messages and tries to reconnect with people from his past.

They told The Standard, “Spike is seriously homesick,” adding, “He’s started reaching out to us more and more. It started with very long and earnest WhatsApps.”

“We actually all made a decision when we started getting them not to take the piss out of them,” they continued.

“Something we couldn’t have imagined doing a few years before. Anyway, gradually he seems to be sounding more normal.”

The friend noted that while Harry tries to catch up with old pals when they visit the US, these meetings rarely include Meghan Markle.

“Whenever anyone goes to America they try to see him. It never seems to be with Meghan though. We think he is beginning to pine for home.”