Prince Harry is attempting to take back his title in the UK: ‘Suspicions are rising'

Prince Harry trying to ‘re-establish’ his claim to the title of King’s son?

Prince Harry is seemingly attempting to take back his title as the King’s son, an expert has just revealed.

The expert in question is commentator and biographer Hugo Vickers and he broke down everything in a candid chat with RadarOnline.

He initially began by, bringing to attention the “I suppose the suspicion is that, if he comes over here, he is sort of almost reestablishing himself as a member of the royal family.”

“But in the days when he was right in the middle of it and doing things, he was a very hardworking and successful member of the family.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry’s trip to the UK has a charity driven focus, not only did he attend the WellChild Awards ceremony, but also paid a visit to Nottingham, at the Children In Need charity and donated a ‘substantial’ sum.

That is why Mr Vickers added, “You know, putting in his bit for the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and all the things that he does. And, he was wearing fine uniforms and he looked like a prince.”

But, in terms of his status, and what Prince Harry seems to allegedly be ‘going after’ the expert notes, “Latterly, of course, he's just a guy in jeans with a backpack on his back.”

Especially since he’s seen by many as a man “loitering in the background of one of Meghan Markle's cooking sprees,” which was a quip about Prince Harry’s appearance in the first season’s final episode of With Love, Meghan where a party was planned for guests and friends.