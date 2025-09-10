 
Geo News

Kate Moss opens up about close bond with late David Bowie

Kate Moss revealed how close she was with David Bowie and the nickname he gave her

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

Kate Moss discusses close friendship with late David Bowie
Kate Moss discusses close friendship with late David Bowie 

Kate Moss just discussed how close she was to late David Bowie.

The 51-year-old model opened up about her friendship with the rock icon and the unusual nickname he gave her.

Speaking on BBC Radio 6 Music's new series Music Uncovered - David Bowie: Changeling, she said: "David, who by the way's nickname for me was Smasher, started phoning me on my birthday.”

"I didn't need any other presents after that,” she confessed.

A couple of years before the Space Oddity rocker passed away, he had a very special request for his friend.

She recalled: "At the BRIT Awards in 2014 Bowie asked me to accept his Lifetime Achievement Award on his behalf.”

"I said I would, as long as I could wear something from his archive,” Moss revealed.

"I wore the original Kansai Yamamoto bodysuit that David had worn for his Rainbow Theatre gigs in 1972 - it fit me like a glove. It was a very surreal experience,” she said of that time.

However, previously, Kate Moss has admitted that David Bowie would often tease her when she would not be able to fit into some of his outfits.

She told BBC Radio 6 Music in 2016: "Yeah, it didn’t fit me! When I saw him after that he was like, 'Mmm, I heard the clothes didn’t fit.' All right, rubbing it in!'”

David Beckham celebrates Guy Ritchie's birthday
David Beckham celebrates Guy Ritchie's birthday
Brooklyn Beckham turns to billionaire father-in-law for restaurant funding
Brooklyn Beckham turns to billionaire father-in-law for restaurant funding
Charlie Sheen recalls THIS Hollywood icon convincing him to go to rehab
Charlie Sheen recalls THIS Hollywood icon convincing him to go to rehab
Tyler Perry's lawyer speaks out after Derek Dixon
Tyler Perry's lawyer speaks out after Derek Dixon
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively show grace amid friendship strain
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively show grace amid friendship strain
'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet marries Lindsay Schweitzer
'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet marries Lindsay Schweitzer
Ed Sheeran shares exciting update about his album 'Rewind'
Ed Sheeran shares exciting update about his album 'Rewind'
Channing Tatum reveals his favourite director's name in Hollywood
Channing Tatum reveals his favourite director's name in Hollywood