Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reunite in 'The Rip' trailer

Netflix releases Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'The Rip' trailer

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have a rich history of collaborating and outstanding bromance, which is visible in the trailer of Netflix's The Rip.



Joe Carnahan serves as the writer and director, while Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler star in the cop thriller.



Sharing thoughts on the movie, the filmmaker previously, in an interview with Tudum, said, “‘The Rip’ came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics for the Miami-Dade police department."

He continues, “It’s inspired in part by his life and then, by my enduring love for those classic ‘70’s cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships and became touchstones of that era — films like ‘Serpico’ and ‘Prince of The City’ and more recently, Michael Mann’s ‘Heat.'”

Its synopsis reads, “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.”

The Rip will land on Netflix on January 16, 2026.