Offset wants ex-wife Cardi B to 'win' amid new album release

September 11, 2025

Offset is supporting ex-wife, Cardi B, as she prepares to release her new album.

The rapper, who shares daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 8, son Wave Set Cephus, 3, and daughter Blossom, with Cardi, only wants peace with her former partner.

Speaking about Cardi B's latest album titled Kiari, Offset admitted: "I just want all peace, man, for us to win, everybody gotta win. We got kids to take care of, we got to catch the dubs."

Offset told TMZ that he'll "for sure" support Am I the Drama? upon its release. "That s--- hard," he said. "She's gonna do her big one, too."

This comes as Cardi B has been publically dating NFL player Stefon Diggs.

She told Billboard: "It was very tough, but it is what it is. It’s tough hiding. It’s tough dating in your 30s, too, but I like him. I love him, today," she said. "I was always scared of dating people [because] I’ve always been in a long relationship since I was like 21."

The mother-of-three also admitted that she refused to perform on Super Bowl halftime.

"I got asked to do the Super Bowl and I denied it. I feel like soon, if I get to do it, I’m going to have more hits. I’m going to be more experienced and I’m going to eat that up," she said.

