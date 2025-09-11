Tom Holland over the moon as business grows

Tom Holland shares progress of his beer company

Tom Holland has a massive fan base as an actor; however, he has also tried his luck at business.

And it worked, as he, in an interview with Esquire, reflects on his non-alcoholic beer company, Bero. "I’m really proud of it."

He continues, "Every day we’re making big steps in the right direction, and we’re growing every day—thinking of new ways to innovate and coming up with new ideas for products."

Tom further gives an update on the future of his company, "We have some exciting stuff that we’re developing for the winter of this year and the summer of next year, which I’m really excited about. It’s an ever-changing, ever-growing process.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Spider-Man star reflects on being sober after he struggled with alcoholism addiction. “It feels amazing. A little bit like a brand-new identity, almost."

The actor has been open about his sobriety journey, as he said in an earlier interview with Men's Health, “My problem was that I would have one drink and be fine, and then I would just go too far."

In the meantime, Tom has been shooting on Spider-Man: Brand New Day.