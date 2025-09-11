Channing Tatum gives rare insights into bond with daughter Everly

Channing Tatum opens up about sweet bond with daughter Everly

Channing Tatum has opened up about his sweet bond with his daughter, Everly.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle premiere on Tuesday, the Blink Twice actor revealed how the anime brought him closer to his only child.

“We love [Demon Slayer],” said Channing. “We’ve been watching this for so long.”

Everly added that she and her father have been fans of the franchise from the very "start."

When asked what she likes best about anime, Everly replied, "I think it's beautifully made and has an incredible storyline."

“I love anime, like, in general. So it’s like, beautifully animated, I guess," she explained.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor agreed with Everly, saying that his daughter is an amazing artist and she draws in the same style as anime.

For those unversed, Channing welcomed Everly in June 2013 with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

The two parted ways in 2018 after nine years of marriage.

Recently, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Channing shared "one of the biggest mistakes he made in his career."

The 45-year-old revealed that he had the opportunity to star in Beauty and the Beast, but he didn't sign the project.

Sharing the reason why he turned down the offer, the actor said, "And I'd just had a baby, I was on a movie that was absolutely killing me, and the script wasn't totally there yet."

"I was just in a place in my head that I was like, ‘I don’t think I can do this right now," added Channing.