King Charles faces dark clouds over his monarchy

A royal expert weighs in on the issue that King Charles and the royal family are facing

September 11, 2025

King Charles dogged by the monarchy's rising unpopularity 

As a monarch, King Charles is reportedly facing an issue many leaders fear: the decline in popularity.

Over the years, the views against the monarchy in Britain, especially among young people, have risen.

Valentine Low, a royal expert, weighs in on this downward trend and shares that The Firm is betting on Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to let Gen Z come back to the royal family, as these princes and princesses belong to their generation.

"I think it's much too overly optimistic," the author of Power and the Palace tells The Royal Report. 

Giving an example of Prince William, he says, "People want to place great weight on the future hope of the royal family, but future hopes become middle-aged. I mean, look at William. He was this fantastic young man, very good looking, now he's basically a middle-aged chap, who's lost his hair. 

Though Valentine clarifies he is not putting down the king-in-waiting, "I'm not saying William isn't a good egg. I think he might have some interesting ideas about how the future royal family will function."

However, the expert adds, "But by the time he accedes to the throne, he's gonna be very much a middle-aged man if not possibly old." 

Valentine's comments echo the latest poll by Britain's National Centre for Social Research, which found that the monarchy's reputation has been at its lowest since 1983, the year the centre first started conducting surveys.

