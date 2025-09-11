Bruce Willis' wife recounts poignant moment he transitioned to new house

Bruce Willis’ wife details reason to shift him into separate house

Emma Heming Willis has recalled an emotional moment when her husband, Bruce Willis, moved into a separate house.

In her book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed telling their daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, about Bruce’s move.

For those unfamiliar, in August 2025, Bruce was moved into a separate one-story home to receive 24/7 care for his frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which was diagnosed in 2022.

The Red 2 actress wrote in her book, “We’ve come to a point in Daddy’s disease where the care he requires is changing. It has to be more tailored to his every need.”

Recalling the conversation, she continued, “‘And you should be in a home that is more tailored to your needs now. Also, Daddy would want you to have playdates, sleepovers, and more freedom than you’ve been able to have here. That would make him so happy.’”

Describing her husband’s separate home as their daughters’ second home, Emma wrote, “A place where they'd keep personal things like toys, arts and crafts supplies, bathing suits, pajamas, and games, and where we could go stay with him anytime they wanted.”

Revealing the reason behind the separate home, she added, “Even though they’d lived with his disease for so long that they understood, and even though this decision ensures Bruce’s overall well-being and safety and allows our young children to thrive, it was an uncertain and painful time for us.”

“In fact, it’s still painful for me. After all, this is my husband, and having him in another home was not part of the future we’d mapped out together. You really can’t dream this stuff up,” Emma Heming added before signing off.