Mary Cosby’s last hope for son Robert Jr. ends in tragedy

Mary Cosby, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, is mourning the devastating loss of her only child, Robert Jr., who died at 23 on February 23, 2026.

Mary had hoped that prison would “scare straight” her son, who had struggled with addiction and legal troubles.

Robert Jr. served time in late 2025 for assault and violating a protection order.

He was released earlier this month.

Just weeks later, police responded to a 911 call for a possible overdose.

Despite Narcan being administered, Robert Jr. was found unconscious and not breathing.

Speaking on Andy Cohen Live, Bravo host Andy Cohen described the tragedy as “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

He recalled how Mary had tried to guide her son with love and patience.

He noted that during the RHOSLC Season 6 reunion, Robert Jr. was in jail, and Mary had hoped the experience would help him turn his life around.

Following his death, Mary and her husband Robert Sr. released a statement: “Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord. Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace.”

The Cosby family’s attorney, Clinton Simms, described Robert Jr. as someone with a “warm spirit, humor and kind heart” who will be deeply missed.

Mary's grief is shared by fans and fellow Bravo stars, who have flooded social media with condolences and tributes.