Prince Harry's mood revealed after meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry seems upbeat after his private tea with King Charles

At the Invictus Games event, Prince Harry was 40 minutes late. This is because he met with King Charles for the first time in over a year.



As soon as he reached the reception, a report states that he seemed upbeat as he joked with the crowd when he took to the stage at The Gherkin in London, The Daily Mail reported.

His speech is centred on describing the future of the Invictus movement in the next decade. During this, a person in the audience sneezed.

Harry, who wore a black suit and polka dot tie, says, "Bless you," which prompted a round of applause in the audience.

The Duke of Sussex quips in a friendly mood, "Oh, that does not deserve a round of applause. Surely, this is what I'm talking about. You see, you've been up here too long."

Moving on, the 40-year-old continues his speech, where he outlines the importance of the Invictus Foundation.

"It's wonderful to be here with you tonight, and I do want to begin with a heartfelt thank you," he shares.

"Many of you have been supporters of the Invictus Games Foundation from its earliest days, while others are joining this community for the first time," Harry notes.

"To all of you, welcome, and thank you for believing in what we do and how we do it," the prince adds.

It is relevant to mention that the private tea between Charles and Harry lasted for nearly an hour.