Ed Sheeran discloses music he added in his 'will'

Ed Sheeran reveals shocking move for his death

Ed Sheeran just opened up about an album he has created but won’t be released until after his death.

The Perfect singer revealed, the posthumous album, Eject, is a collection curated by his wife Cherry Seaborn.

Meanwhile, during his lifetime, the final album to be released by Ed would be titled Stop, about which he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, "Well no, it's actually it would be Stop and then Eject. Eject is the album in the will."

He continued: "It's actually in my will. It's actually in my will and Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it. It fully like it's in there if I were to go tomorrow."

"What do you mean it's in your will?" the host inquired.

Ed clarified: "My will of wishes is to make a record out of all the songs from the age of 18, so when I pass away."

"Choose the 10 best. And it's like imagine if Paul McCartney dies and there's early 16-year-old Beatles recordings and then right up to it, the 10 best of his entire career. Lots of people won't like that of me, but there'll be lots of my fans that would find that super-interesting,” the Shape of You crooner further mentioned.

Ed Sheeran’s Eject plans come after the star had a church and burial chamber built on the grounds of his Suffolk estate.

The plans read: "Burial zone beneath (penetration through slab)."