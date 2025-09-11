Ricky Gervais returns to Netflix with new show

Ricky Gervais and Netflix make 'Alley Cats'

Ricky Gervais has previously appeared in different shows on Netflix, such as The Office, After Life, and Extras.



Now, he has returned with a new show called Alley Cats. It’s an animated series that follows several feral cats, as shown in its first-look image.

In the six-part show, where the British star serves as a creator and voices one of the cats, its synopsis reads, "A slacker sitcom following the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats from all walks of society, who seek companionship while ruminating on everyday life.”

Describing his character, Ricky says, “I play a fat, lazy, rude, opinionated creature with fangs, who’s not as smart or brave as he thinks he is. So quite a stretch."

Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, Natalie Cassidy, and Tony Way have also starred in a movie.

Alley Cats marks the first time Ricky returns as a creator after doing After Life. At the same time, the series is set to debut on Netflix in 2026.