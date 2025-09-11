 
Geo News

Ricky Gervais returns to Netflix with new show

Ricky Gervais brings adult comedy to Netflix's animated series

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2025

Ricky Gervais and Netflix make Alley Cats
Ricky Gervais and Netflix make 'Alley Cats'

Ricky Gervais has previously appeared in different shows on Netflix, such as The Office, After Life, and Extras.

Now, he has returned with a new show called Alley Cats. It’s an animated series that follows several feral cats, as shown in its first-look image.

In the six-part show, where the British star serves as a creator and voices one of the cats, its synopsis reads, "A slacker sitcom following the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats from all walks of society, who seek companionship while ruminating on everyday life.”

Describing his character, Ricky says, “I play a fat, lazy, rude, opinionated creature with fangs, who’s not as smart or brave as he thinks he is. So quite a stretch."

Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, Natalie Cassidy, and Tony Way have also starred in a movie.

Alley Cats marks the first time Ricky returns as a creator after doing After Life. At the same time, the series is set to debut on Netflix in 2026.

Ice Spice weighs in on bond with Taylor Swift
Ice Spice weighs in on bond with Taylor Swift
Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas hit with major challenge amid romance: Source
Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas hit with major challenge amid romance: Source
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White call it quits after five years of romance
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White call it quits after five years of romance
Oprah Winfrey reveals her first splurge video
Oprah Winfrey reveals her first splurge
Taylor Swift in competition with Madonna as new album release nears
Taylor Swift in competition with Madonna as new album release nears
Denise Richards' return to 'RHOBH' sparks fury among castmates
Denise Richards' return to 'RHOBH' sparks fury among castmates
Ed Sheeran discloses music he added in his 'will'
Ed Sheeran discloses music he added in his 'will'
Sydney Sweeney enters the ring in 'Christy' trailer video
Sydney Sweeney enters the ring in 'Christy' trailer