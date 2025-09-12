Prince Harry ensured to ‘stick to niceties' during tea with King Charles

King Charles and Prince Harry are lauded for taking a remarkable step in the direction of peace.

His Majesty, who met his strangled son this week over a cup of tea at the Clarence House, is appreciated for the sensible approach.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said of Harry: “Charles had to see his son at some point. He isn’t going to get any younger and he wants to meet his grandchildren as a family man and father.

“For this entire trip, Harry has been trying very hard to get on everyone’s good side with events and donations.

“Part of their meeting must have just been to break the ice.

She added: “That he is willing to welcome Prince Harry into his home shows Charles’s soft side.It’s difficult to have an in-depth conversation if you haven’t seen someone for so long, especially when you haven’t spoken for 19 months. It would have been very hard to jump into a very intense or detailed conversation, so they may have just stuck to niceties”

“It’s still a positive step, but a necessary step, because to have such a strained relationship and so many headlines about their rift, it’s damaging to the Royalinstitution,” she noted.

Speaking of the King, Ingrid added: “I think Charles would have to be very careful about what he says and it would have been unwise if he had this meeting without anyone else in the room.”

“The King can’t risk Harry going and saying something in an interview, because it could become another example of ‘recollections may vary,’” she noted.