After Prince Harry meeting, King Charles faces worst-ever monarchy poll

Public support for the British monarchy has dropped to its lowest level since records began more than four decades ago, according to research published Wednesday by the National Centre for Social Research and reported by The Telegraph.

The report in The Telegraph came just a day after King Charles met his estranged son, Prince Harry, as part of the Duke of Sussex's efforts to end his feud with his father and the royal family.

King Charles and Prince Harry arriving at Clarence House before their meeting

According to the publication, the survey, part of NatCen’s long-running British Social Attitudes study, found that only 51% of people now regard the monarchy as “very” or “quite” important, compared with 86% in 1983. Support for abolition has grown fivefold in that time, from just 3% to 15%.

For the first time, respondents were asked to choose directly between keeping the monarchy or moving to an elected head of state.

Fifty-eight percent said they would keep the monarchy, while 38% backed abolition, highlighting deep divisions across age and political groups.

Nearly six in 10 people aged 16-34 favored an elected head of state, while three-quarters of those over 55 supported retaining the monarchy.

Alex Scholes, NatCen’s research director, said the results reveal a “crucial tension” between declining importance and continued preference for the institution.

The findings come days before King Charles III prepares to host US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle during his unprecedented second state visit next week.