Inside Princess Diana, King Charles rows and ‘violence': Insider

Princess Diana and King Charles extend rows during their marriage are laid bare by a Royal insider.

The Princess of Wales and His Majesty, who parted ways years before her death in 1997, often smashed plates and stormed off during their ugly rows.

Speaking about an incident where King Charles had salad dressing all over his silk gown, former Royal butler Paul Burrell tells Mirror: “He tried to make an excuse and say, 'Well, I'm terribly sorry. It's, er, I seem to have caught my sleeve on the card table and up it went'. Of course, I knew that wasn't the real truth. That was his way of saying, 'I'm so embarrassed about what's happening and what's happened to this, this beautiful dinner, which you've set out for me. I don't know any other way to explain it'."

Paul continued: "The true story is that they had an almighty row, and Diana must have upturned the card table with all the salad dressings and everything on it, and stormed upstairs. The rows happened on most weekends they were together - there was plate-smashing arguments, storming out of rooms, both by both the Prince and the Princess.

He then clarified: "Nobody was ever hurt [in their rows]. There was never any physical violence. But Diana was so frustrated by Charles' manner and the fact that he was seeing Camilla Parker Bowles, our future queen, and that she just could not get through to him.