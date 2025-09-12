Princess Anne dubbed 'best value for money' for Royals

Princess Anne branded the richest as she provides best 'value for money' to the Royals.

In a new Channel 5 documentary, list of 10 richest members of the Firm has been revealed and the sister of King Charles is labelled one of the top candidates.

Speaking about the Princess Royal, the narrator said: "Next on our royal rich list is the notoriously thrifty princess, who has been quietly amassing a fortune. At number five, it's Princess Anne."

Meanwhile, Charlotte Griffiths, from Mail on Sunday said: "Princess Anne is the best value for money the Royal Family has. She works more than any other working member of the Royal Family, and she's completely frugal. I don't think she's been on a shopping trip for decades."

This comes as Royal expert Jennie Bond branded her a no-fuss Royal.

She told Mirror: "She has always been a no-fuss woman. Her manner is crisp, clean and efficient. That’s how she regularly gets four or five jobs done a day - often in different parts of the country.

"There have been times when I think she has felt underappreciated. She once berated me for mentioning that Diana had been a champion of AIDS sufferers — I had been with the Princess Royal on a visit to an AIDS project in Uganda. Diana had recently died, and the charity asked me to tell Anne that they needed a new champion. The request did not go down well.

"But in recent years, I think her immense contribution to supporting her brother and the monarchy has been fully recognised. She is incredibly hard working and shows no sign of slowing down," she said.