Mark Hamill shocked at his 'five features this year'

Mark Hamill 'can’t explain' his sudden career resurgence

Mark Hamill has opened up about the turning point in his career.

Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, the actor expressed his surprise on his career resurgence at this stage.

“I certainly didn’t expect to have this sudden burst of life so late in the game,” Mark said.

He went on to add, “I should be spending time wandering the beaches with a metal detector. I can’t explain why, all of a sudden, I have five features this year.”

For the actor, his role in 2023 film The Fall of the House of Usher, was the turning point in his career. “There was a point about five years ago where I thought that it’s not easy getting older, and it’s even harder when you’re doing it on camera.”

“So I thought that I’ve had enough on-camera. I’m going to continue working but in voiceover only. Then Mike Flanagan and his producer, Trevor Macy, contacted me to do The Fall of the House of Usher,” he added.

Mark added of his role, “I was playing the family lawyer to a really evil family — a soulless, truly evil guy. And I loved it. It was minimalist. It was unlike anything I had ever done, and it sort of rekindled my satisfaction of doing things on camera.”

“Then, with The Life of Chuck, I’ve seen it now three times. My wife has seen it like six times. She says, 'It’s my favourite thing you’ve ever done,'” Mark Hamill said.

On the other hand, he also shared the lesson he learned in his career: “Don’t sweat the smallest stuff.”

“The older you get, the less you care — but I don’t mean that you don’t care about the work or your values. It’s the things that you would obsess about before: 'Why did they write that about me?' People are going to say what they’re going to say regardless. So focus on the work and less about the image,” he added.