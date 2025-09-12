Glen Powell talks about his recent successes

Glen Powell admits success in film business hasn’t come easy

Glen Powell has opened up about his recent successes.

The actor, who has been making headlines with his latest roles including in Anyone But You, Twisters, and upcoming movie The Running Man, spoke about his success in an interview with GQ Magazine.

Powell said, “This is cool. I have wanted to do this since I was a kid, and it’s awesome.”

“When you look at actors of yesteryear, if they’re hitting at 36, they look like Gene Hackman in The Royal Tenenbaums,” he added. “Speaking of masculinity, I feel like that is one of those things, the health and wellness thing, that used to not feel like guys’ owning that space as much.”

“And I do feel like the tide is gonna turn on that, where it’s a space that I’ve been really interested in for a while, but I feel like it’s also now becoming a little bit more in vogue,” the actor said.

He went on to add, “When I go back to Los Angeles, when I socialise and bring guys together, instead of just going, ‘Hey, let’s all go grab a drink,’ a lot of times I’ll just bring ’em all to a sauna and I’ll just load all my buddies in a sauna.”

“And everybody appreciates it. Go sauna and cold plunge together,” Glen Powell noted.

The Running Man is set to release on November 7, 2025.