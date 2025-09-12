 
Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Voldemort rumours

Web Desk
September 12, 2025

Cillian Murphy has finally responded to the rumours surrounding that he will star in the upcoming Harry Potter series.

Addressing the speculations that he will play the role of Voldemort in the upcoming HBO series, the Oscar-winning actor said, "I don’t know anything about that."

Speaking on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, Murphy also made it clear that stepping into Ralph Fiennes’ shoes, who originally played the role, is not an easy task.

"Also, it’s just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does," the Oppenheimer star said.

He went on to add, "The man is an absolute acting legend, so good luck to whoever’s gonna fill those shoes."

Adding, jokingly that he's "very attached" to his nose, referring to Voldemort's famously noseless appearance.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Ralph Fiennes shared his views on the speculations of Cillian Murphy playing the role.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, he said, "Cillian is a fantastic actor."

"That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian. Yeah," Fiennes added.

