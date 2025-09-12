 
Geo News

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz seen in rare outing as romance intensifies

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were photographed at Newark Airport in New York City as their relationship continues to heat up

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2025

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz seen in rare outing as romance intensifies
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz seen in rare outing as romance intensifies

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were seen arriving at JFK Airport in New York City this week, continuing to fuel speculation about their growing romance.

The pair, who recently spent time meeting each other’s friends, were also spotted dining with Kravitz’s father, music icon Lenny Kravitz, during their stay in Manhattan.

At the airport, Styles kept it casual in a crisp white shirt, jeans and sunglasses, carrying a duffle bag as he walked ahead of Kravitz. 

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old actress opted for an all-black, loose-fitted look as the two made their way toward their flight.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz seen in rare outing as romance intensifies

According to Daily Mail, their joint appearance came just days after the couple enjoyed a night out at Wolfgang Puck’s Cut restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel, where onlookers described the mood as relaxed and upbeat. 

Earlier the same day, Styles had been introduced to Kravitz’s father at Italian eatery Sant Ambroeus.

Insiders close to the couple describe the relationship as “new and fresh,” though friends suggest it may already be developing into something more serious.

Mark Hamill shocked at his 'five features this year'
Mark Hamill shocked at his 'five features this year'
Teddi Mellencamp stresses ‘too important' step amid cancer journey
Teddi Mellencamp stresses ‘too important' step amid cancer journey
Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Voldemort rumours
Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Voldemort rumours
Glen Powell talks about his recent successes
Glen Powell talks about his recent successes
Channing Tatum marks major relationship milestone with girlfriend Inka Williams
Channing Tatum marks major relationship milestone with girlfriend Inka Williams
Brooklyn Beckham's ex breaks silence on his marriage to Nicola Peltz amid family feud
Brooklyn Beckham's ex breaks silence on his marriage to Nicola Peltz amid family feud
Selena Gomez's costar David Henrie spills on 'fun' double date with her, Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez's costar David Henrie spills on 'fun' double date with her, Benny Blanco
Kylie Kelce unveils why she craves 'nobody needs me' time over 'me time'
Kylie Kelce unveils why she craves 'nobody needs me' time over 'me time'