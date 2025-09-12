Margot Robbie's latest see-through red carpet look sparks 'elegance' debate

Margot Robbie's see-through dress at new film premiere raises 'elegance' concerns

Margot Robbie made a striking return to the spotlight Thursday at the London premiere of Big Bold Beautiful Journey, one of her first major events since welcoming her son last fall.

Robbie, 35, walked the red carpet alongside her Big Bold Beautiful Journey co-star Colin Farrell, who plays opposite her in the upcoming drama. Farrell wore a black suit layered under a tan trench coat.

However, it was the Barbie star's dress that got the internet talking as she slipped into a bejeweled dress from Giorgio Armani Privé’s spring 2025 couture collection, honouring the late designer, who died at age 91 earlier this month.

The sheer, bejeweled dress featured intricate floral and paisley beadwork, delicate straps, and an open back anchored by a jewel pendant. Silver Aquazzura heels, a shimmery thong, and minimal jewelry completed the look.

The see-through gown’s daring design offered a bold glimpse of her figure, sparking concerns over the necessity of this sheer statement.

“She’s so beautiful, why do they show their bums?? It’s not classy or necessary,” one commenter complained as photos spread on social media. Another declared, “The sheer dresses have officially done their duty — time to let go!” while a third suggested, “A lining would have made it better.”

Not everyone agreed. Fans praised Robbie’s confidence and appearance just months after giving birth, with one writing, “And she JUST had a baby,” and another calling her “more gorgeous than ever.”

Big Bold Beautiful Journey opens in theaters September 19.