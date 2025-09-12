Jennifer Aniston opens up about her relationship for the first time

Jennifer Aniston reacts to comment about romance with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston has reacted to a comment about her romance with hypnotherapist, Jim Curtis.

At the The Morning Show season 4 premiere, the Muder Mystery actress was asked by Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with the fitness coach and auther.

Keeping it coy about her current relationship, the 56-year-old actress responded by saying, “That’s very nice.”

For those unversed, the couple sparked dating rumours in July 2025, when they were spotted on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain.

Since then, they have been spotted multiples times together, Aniston recently attended the New York premiere, meanwhile, her beau was seen arriving at the venue to show support for her upcoming morning show.

Last month, a source, who is close to the couple, confirmed to People that the couple are "casually dating and having fun,” they have been "seeing each other for few months now.”

Referring to their first meet up, the source said, "They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work."

"She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right. Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy," the insiders continued.

Sharing her friends' opinion over her beau, the source concluded, “Her close friends love him. He’s amazing to be around. He has this really calm and secure energy. Jen loves it.”