James Gun confesses he had doubts making 2025 'Superman'

James Gun is all set to direct the next installment of 'Superman' franchise

Superman director James Gunn has revealed that he was having second thoughts before making the action sci-fi.

The 2025 blockbuster featured David Corenswet as Clark Kent. Meanwhile Nicholas Hoult played villain Lex Luthor in the film.

The DC CEO admitted that directing the 2025’s Superman was the hardest projects of his entire career before the first Guardians of the Galaxy film.

He highlighted the difference between the making of these two movies.

The director shared, “With Guardians, you were building a corner of the universe that felt completely different from everything else Marvel was doing at the time.”

Meanwhile, people have a specific image about Superman. Therefore, James had to be more conscious while directing the film.

He said on the Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, “Everyone in the world thinks something different about Superman. Everybody knows who he is.”

According to the 59-year-old filmmaker, the fact that all eyes were on DCU, that created a real pressure.

He further added, “If I couldn’t find Superman, I wasn’t going to make the movie. I remember thinking [after Corenswet’s audition], ‘If that’s the worst we do, we’re in great shape.”

Following the success of the 2025 film, Gunn confirmed the new sequel titled Man of Tomorrow that will also be led by David.