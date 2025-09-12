Hulk Hogan's daughter breaks silence on being left out of $5M will

Brooke Hogan reacts as dad Hulk leaves her out of $5M will

Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, has spoken out after the late wrestling icon left his entire $5M estate to his son, Nick Hogan.

The details of the WWE legend's will became public on September 10, 2025, showing Nick as the sole beneficiary while Hulk's now widow, Sky Daily, was listed as a surviving spouse.

In response to the will, Brooke told TMZ on Thursday that she has no regrets about the decision, insisting she specifically asked to be excluded.

“His decision is no surprise to me,” the singer and TV personality told the outlet. “It’s what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets.”

“My dad knows I’m a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time," emphasising that money had never defined their relationship.

Hogan’s $5 million estate includes $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal and intellectual property, his publicity rights (valued at $4 million), and an unspecified amount tied to a potential medical malpractice lawsuit, according to Us Weekly.

Brooke had also already made it clear last month on TMZ Live that she didn’t want to be part of any inheritance battles.

“I just know how my family is,” she said. “I’ve seen how certain members of my family go after money, and I said, if and when my dad dies, this is going to be—pardon my French—a s*** show. And I want no part of it.”

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died on July 24, 2025, at his Florida home following complications from neck surgery.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports that an occupational therapist present when Hogan died alleged the surgeon had “severed” the wrestler’s phrenic nerve during the procedure—an allegation reportedly included in the police report after a 911 call to Hogan’s residence.

TMZ reported last month that Daily plans to file a medical malpractice lawsuit against the surgeon who operated on her late husband’s neck in May.