Meghan Markle grants special permission to Harry after King Charles meeting?

Prince Harry had tea with King Charles on Wednesday

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2025

Meghan Markle has granted a special permission to her husband Prince Harry following his meeting with father King Charles in Britain.

According to a report by the Reuters, Harry had tea with King Charles on Wednesday at their first meeting in 20 months, in what may prove a first step toward ending a much-publicised rift between father and son.

Harry last saw his father in February 2024, shortly after it was announced that the king was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles, 76, had a private tea at Clarence House in London with his son on Wednesday.

Harry flew into Britain on Monday for a series of engagements.

Following crucial meeting with King Charles, Prince Harry has arrived in Ukraine on a surprise visit.

"We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process," Harry told the Guardian on an overnight train to Kyiv.

Archie and Lilibet doting father also disclosed he was invited to the capital by the Ukrainian government and received permission from the British government and his wife Meghan before travelling.

