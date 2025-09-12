Kendall Jenner ditches the runway for major night out: Source

Fresh off her joint Vogue cover with Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner enjoyed a night out in New York City on Thursday.

The 29-year-old supermodel was photographed arriving at Bar Pitti, a popular celebrity dining spot, where she showcased a casual yet chic look.

Jenner paired a cropped white T-shirt that highlighted her toned abs with a bright red cardigan, low-rise black trousers, and flip-flop sandals.

She also sported glasses and kept her makeup minimal for the evening.

Jenner’s Manhattan outing came just days after she hinted at a possible career shift in her Vogue interview, where she revealed her growing passion for interior design.

“I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes,” she told the magazine, adding that she is currently building a house out West.

Despite more than a decade in the modeling industry, Jenner said she values privacy and often seeks out a “simple life” away from the spotlight.