Jessica Chastain reveals surprising reason behind pursuing a Master's degree

Jessica Chastain how Master’s programme given her new outlook on life

Jessica Chastain has recently opened up about the reason for pursuing her Master’s degree at Harvard University.

During an interview with E! News, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed what she is learning from her classes and how it’s impacting her life.

Sharing her favourite subject, she told the outlet, "I love negotiation. The thing I love the most about negotiation, we had a class about resolving conflict, and right now, we're in a time where it feels like no one's talking to each other.”

Reflecting on what she learned from the negotiation, Chastain said, "There's so much division. But if you start from a place of agreement, no matter who you are, there can be one thing that each party agrees on, right?”

"If we can start from there and give each other the benefit of the doubt that each side, each person, wants positivity for humanity. If you give each other the benefit of doubt and start with what you have in common, I think that's the only way we can get out of this mess we're in,” the Interstellar actress explained.

Revealing for completing her master’s degree, Jessica Chastain concluded, "I just like to be challenged and learn, and exercise my brain in a new way. And I was really surprised by the classes that I'm responding to."

For those unversed, she is studying for her Master of Public Administration (MPA) program at Harvard University. While she is in the process of completing this graduation degree, she is not yet done.