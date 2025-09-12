'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz put crush before historic 'SNL' gig

'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz rejected historic 'SNL' gig to meet THIS actress

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz had the opportunity of a lifetime, but he chose to follow his heart instead.

During his appearance on the Lightweights Podcast, Frankie revealed that he was asked to host Saturday Night Live in the year 2000, when he played the titular role in the hit sitcom.

However, he denied the offer to become one of the youngest people ever to host the comedy show, as he had to cohost the 2000 Kids' Choice Awards, where his childhood crush, Amanda Bynes, was presenting.

Frankie Muniz and Amanda Bynes at the 2000 Kids' Choice Awards

Credit: Nickelodeon

He recalled telling his agent, "'I want to be on All That. I want to be on The Amanda Show, because I had a huge crush on Amanda Bynes as a kid, and I thought that those were the funniest, most amazing shows."

"My mom gets a call one day, and she's freaking out, so excited. It's Gail Berman, who at the time was the president of Fox. She goes, 'You got asked to host Saturday Night Live. I'm like, 'What's that?' And she's like, 'It's huge. You'll be one of the youngest people ever. It's this big deal,'" he shared.

When his mom told him the commitment would clash with his Kids' Choice Awards cohosting gig, he immediately said no.

"I'm like, 'Oh, hell no. I am going to the Kids' Choice Awards, right? I don't care. I'm meeting Amanda Bynes at the Kids' Choice Awards,'" he recalled.

For "about a week and a half, I had every executive, every producer, everybody in the history of Fox TV, Regency TV, going, 'What are you doing?'"

"I don't back out of obligation," he remarked.

Frankie later got to work more with Amanda when they co-starred in Big Fat Liar, alongside Paul Giamatti.

Fans will get to see Frankie Muniz reprise his famous character from Malcolm in the Middle in the reboot, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, in December.