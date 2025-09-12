Chahat Fateh Ali Khan mulls legal action after UK restaurant shares egg attack video

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan. — Instagram/File

LONDON: Social media sensation Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is threatening legal action against a UK restaurant in Blackburn for posting a video of him being egged at their venue despite telling him there was no video available and that nothing would be published.

Chahat has alleged that UK restaurant staff lied to him and published his video nearly three months after the incident that took place on June 19, 2025. The incident occurred when Chahat was leaving the UK restaurant in Blackburn, England, after a June 19 performance, when the security team asked him to take photos with him outside the shop.

The egg attack video, shared by the restaurant on Instagram, showed two men in black balaclavas running up to him, pelting him with eggs and smacking his head, before running off. The issue was made public when the UK restaurant on Thursday posted the video of the incident to their Instagram, asking the public for information on the assailants.

Khan, who said he received an outpouring of love after the incident came to light, expressed anger at the restaurant management for refusing to provide him with the video when he was considering filing a police complaint in June. He said the restaurant staff lied to him, was involved in the attack drama, and published the video to gain followers and views.

In a reel posted to his Instagram page, the singer said the venue’s owners had invited him to perform at their restaurant for the ribbon-cutting and meet and greet. After the performance, Khan said the staff took group photos with him, and he was asked to take photos with the security team outside as he left. It was there that the singer was attacked by the masked men.

He told Geo News he felt unwell after the incident, and it took him four days to recover.

He said: “I wanted to file a complaint with the local police four days later. When I approached

the restaurant for evidence to aid my case, they said they didn’t have any as their CCTV cameras did not record anything, nor did any employee record a video.”

“I thought they were right until three months later, they published the same video on their own Instagram page. This is shameful. The management lied to me. I will take them to court, and I will get their business shut down. I have been receiving threatening phone calls from unknown numbers.”

Chahat thanked dozens of Pakistani showbiz stars who have offered him support. A spokesperson at the UK restaurant said: “We have no comment to make at this point. It’s true that we control the page that published the video. Chahat was our guest when he was attacked in June.