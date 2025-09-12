Miranda Cosgrove reveals what her friends said of 'The Wrong Paris' costar

Miranda Cosgrove's friends had opinions about her 'The Wrong Paris' costar

Miranda Cosgrove's says her friends had a secret crush on her The Wrong Paris costar Pierson Fodé.

The 32-year-old iCarly alum, who not only stars in the film but also served as an executive producer, revealed to People Magazine that she also played a part in casting her romantic lead.

“When he came in to do the chemistry reads, that was really when I knew for sure, ‘This is going to work out,’” Cosgrove told the magazine.

The former Disney star admitted that she did not reply on her instincts alone. “I asked a bunch of my girlfriends at the time. They were all like, ‘Him.’ All my friends just had crushes on Pierson.”

Cosgrove praised Fodé as “a really good actor and a great person,” though she admitted his towering height was one challenge in their on-screen pairing.

Fodé is listed as 6 feet 7 inches tall—though some online sources put him closer to 6 feet 3 inches—while Cosgrove is about 5 feet 6 inches.

The disparity was so noticeable on camera that the production team resorted to creative fixes. “They kept having to put me up on boxes and things for certain shots because I’m still much smaller than him,” she said with a laugh.

The Wrong Paris also stars Madison Pettis and Yvonne Orji and is streaming now on Netflix.