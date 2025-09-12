Margot Robbie honors Armani legacy with daring dress days after designer's funeral

Margot Robbie dazzled at the European premiere of her new film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey on Thursday, wearing a striking floor-length Armani Privé gown that blended glamour with boldness.

The see-through, backless dress, adorned with delicate beadwork and a jeweled clasp, revealed the actress’s silhouette and offered a dramatic take on the “naked dress” trend.

With her hair pinned up and accessories kept minimal, Robbie allowed the gown to command full attention.

The look came just days after the funeral of Giorgio Armani, the legendary designer who founded the iconic label.

Armani, who died on September 4 at age 91, was laid to rest Monday in a private service at San Martino church in Rivalta, near his birthplace of Piacenza. Family, close friends and colleagues attended the quiet ceremony, as Milan and Piacenza declared days of mourning and Armani stores temporarily closed in tribute.

Though the designer has passed, his influence remains woven into fashion’s fabric.

Robbie’s choice to step onto the red carpet in one of his bold creations served as a reminder that Armani’s artistry lives on.



