Cillian Murphy addresses rumoured role in 'Harry Potter' series

Cillian Murphy sets record straight on his rumoured Voldemort casting

Cillian Murphy has denied landing the role of Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter series.

The confirmation came during his recent appearance in the Happy Sad Confused podcast when he was asked about his rumoured casting.

"No," the Oppenheimer star said immediately. "I mean, no. Genuinely."

"My kids show me on occasions, but like, no. I don't know anything about that," Murphy said of the speculation.

Murphy didn’t just dismiss the gossip—he also tipped his hat to Ralph Fiennes, who originated the role on screen.

"I mean, also, it's just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does," the Irish actor said. "The man is an absolute acting legend, so good luck to whoever is gonna fill those shoes."

The denial comes months after Fiennes himself had publicly endorsed the idea. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last December, the 62-year-old actor called Murphy “a fantastic actor” and said, “That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian, yeah.”

Director Chris Columbus, who helmed the first two Harry Potter films, also praised the suggestion earlier this year. “Cillian is one of my favorite actors. He’d be an amazing choice for Voldemort,” he told People Magazine in January.

However, HBO’s Harry Potter reboot is moving forward without Murphy despite the fan anticipation. Production began in July 2025, with the series slated to premiere in 2027.