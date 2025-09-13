 
John Leguizamo shares how he buried the hatched with Patrick Swayze

John Leguizamo and Patrick Swayze were reportedly embroiled in a nasty feud

September 13, 2025

Photo: John Leguizamo admits to making amends with Patrick Swayze before his death
John Leguizamo made a candid admission about his feud with Patrick Swayze. 

Swayze died in 2009 at the age of 57 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

In a new conversation with PEOPLE Magazine, the actor reflected on the pair's rocky relationship while filming the 1995 cult classic To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.

In doing so, he has shared that he and Patrick Swayze managed to bury the hatchet in a “polite way” before Swayze's death in 2009.

“We were never in the same location, so that was kind of difficult. I’m a New Yorker and he was West Coast,” Leguizamo explained as he noted how distance added to the strain.

It is pertinent to mention that their fallout became infamous, with Leguizamo later writing in his memoir Pimps, Hos, Playa Hatas, and All the Rest of My Hollywood Friends: My Life that tensions between them nearly escalated into a physical fight.

Moreover, Leguizamo has previously described his co-star as “insecure,” “neurotic,” and “difficult” to work with.

However, the actor now revealed they eventually reconciled through letters exchanged via their publicists. 

“We did contact each other through letters and publicists; the polite way of doing it. And we made up. It would’ve been better in person, obviously,” he said signing of from the chat.

