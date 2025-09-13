Prince William 'fuming' as Prince Harry makes surprise Ukraine visit

Prince Harry's Ukraine visit deepens feud with William

Prince William, the Prince of Wales is said to be "fuming" after his younger brother, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit to Ukraine.

After reuniting with his estranged father, King Charles during his UK visit, Harry travelled to Kyiv with the Invictus Foundation, meeting soldiers wounded by the ongoing war and highlighting rehabilitation efforts.

As reported by the Mirror, while Harry's visit was praised internationally, royal insiders claim it has triggered anger behind palace walls.

William, second in the line of throne, has championed Ukraine's cause since Russia's 2022 invasion, and he has long wanted to visit the country but was denied permission in 2024 over security fears.

According to reports, Harry's trip has "rankled" Prince William, who has expressed his displeasure to Kensington Palace staff.

Prince Harry's trip comes after his first visit to Lviv earlier this year, where he toured the Superhuman Trauma Centre for amputees.

On the other hand, the Duke of Sussex finally met his father King Charles at Clarence House for under an hour, but his strained relationship with the Prince of Wales has no signs of healing anytime soon.