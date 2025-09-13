 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez shares new song from 'Kiss of Spider Woman'

'Kiss of Spider Woman' starring Jennifer Lopez is set to release on October 10, 2025

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2025

Jennifer Lopez stuns with powerful song from Kiss of Spider Woman
Jennifer Lopez stuns with powerful song from 'Kiss of Spider Woman'

Jennifer Lopez has unveiled a new track from her upcoming movie Kiss of Spider Woman.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress and singer dropped a video from her upcoming film.

The video showed Lopez recording the powerful song for the movie, for which she also took vocal training.

In the video, Lopez said, “My whole life I wanted to be in a movie musical, and now finally I get the chance. I’ve never got something like this.”

Notably, she wrote in the caption, “Kiss of the Spider Woman is so close to my heart.”

“Living out my childhood dreams with this one!!” she noted.

JLo added, “Don’t miss this very special movie in theaters October 10!”

Fans and followers shared their excitement in the comments section with one stating, “Excited to see Miss JLo back on the screen and turning this role OUT!!”

Another added, “Her hard work and refusing to be pulled down without drama is so inspiring..whatever they say about her they cant stop her coz shes always moving forward.”

“You’re so good baby ! You’re just amazing,” the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, the fourth comment read, “This performance will define your career! Just like Selena!”

Notably, Jennifer Lopez's upcoming film Kiss of Spider Woman is set to release on October 10, 2025.

Bruce Willis' family prepares death bed as his condition worsens: Source
Bruce Willis' family prepares death bed as his condition worsens: Source
Truth behind Nina Dobrev, Shaun White's split laid bare
Truth behind Nina Dobrev, Shaun White's split laid bare
Taylor Swift supportive of fiancé Travis Kelce's career plans
Taylor Swift supportive of fiancé Travis Kelce's career plans
Nina Dobrev's past cryptic post fuels Shaun White breakup chatter
Nina Dobrev's past cryptic post fuels Shaun White breakup chatter
Sabrina Carpenter marks major music milestone
Sabrina Carpenter marks major music milestone
John Leguizamo shares how he buried the hatched with Patrick Swayze
John Leguizamo shares how he buried the hatched with Patrick Swayze
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about ‘excruciating' life battle
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about ‘excruciating' life battle
Kevin Federline responds to Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari's fatherhood jibe video
Kevin Federline responds to Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari's fatherhood jibe