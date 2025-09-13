Jennifer Lopez shares new song from 'Kiss of Spider Woman'

Jennifer Lopez stuns with powerful song from 'Kiss of Spider Woman'

Jennifer Lopez has unveiled a new track from her upcoming movie Kiss of Spider Woman.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress and singer dropped a video from her upcoming film.

The video showed Lopez recording the powerful song for the movie, for which she also took vocal training.

In the video, Lopez said, “My whole life I wanted to be in a movie musical, and now finally I get the chance. I’ve never got something like this.”

Notably, she wrote in the caption, “Kiss of the Spider Woman is so close to my heart.”

“Living out my childhood dreams with this one!!” she noted.

JLo added, “Don’t miss this very special movie in theaters October 10!”

Fans and followers shared their excitement in the comments section with one stating, “Excited to see Miss JLo back on the screen and turning this role OUT!!”

Another added, “Her hard work and refusing to be pulled down without drama is so inspiring..whatever they say about her they cant stop her coz shes always moving forward.”

“You’re so good baby ! You’re just amazing,” the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, the fourth comment read, “This performance will define your career! Just like Selena!”

Notably, Jennifer Lopez's upcoming film Kiss of Spider Woman is set to release on October 10, 2025.