Ethan Hawke breaks silence on Graham Greene's death: 'It broke my heart'

Ethan Hawke recalls working with Graham Greene in 'The Lowdown'

Ethan Hawke talked about Graham Greene following his death.

Speaking with People Magazine, Ethan discussed working with Graham in the upcoming series The Lowdown before his death.

He told the outlet, “I just always loved his acting, and he has a great role in our show.”

“He's so playful and mercurial, and he really enjoyed acting,” Ethan added.

He went on to note, “I love seeing that, so it broke my heart.”

On the other hand, Ethan also noted that Graham’s health seemed “great” when they were working together. “He was really fun to be with, so I was sad.”

“He's been a real leader in his community. It was great to see him thriving until the end,” Ethan said.

For those unaware, Graham Ethan passed away at the age of 73 on September 1, 2025.

“He was a great man of Morals Ethics Character and will be eternally missed. We love you, my brother greene. God bless you," Greene's agent continued. "You are finally free,” the actor’s agent told the outlet.

The Lowdown, starring Ethan Hawke, who was also executive producer of the series, is set to release on September 23, 2025.